Thunderbirds Announce Transactions Ahead of Weekend Trip

December 8, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have completed a number of transactions ahead of their road trip to Port Huron.

John Buttitta and Chris Paulin have returned from their loan to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. Buttitta notched an assist, and Paulin played 23 minutes after relieving Fayetteville's starter in his SPHL debut.

The Thunderbirds signed goaltender Evan Morrison to a tryout agreement. Morrison played a handful of games for the OHL's Flint Firebirds in 2018-19, the same season that Garrett Rutledge served as an assistant coach.

"He's one of those guys, he doesn't dwell on the small things," said Rutledge. "The work he's put in over the years is great and it's a credit to where he is now."

In addition to the OHL, Morrison has played 67 games in the GOJHL. In that same 2018-19 season, Morrison led the Listowell Cyclones to the Conference Finals with a 1.78 GAA and .938 SV%. The 21-year-old will join Carolina in Port Huron.

Jackson Tucker also returns from his SPHL loan. The Matthews, NC native returns to Carolina with nine SPHL games with Roanoke under his belt. Tucker is expected to make his season debut for Carolina this Thursday night.

Chris Hunt has been loaned to the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. Hunt currently leads the Thunderbirds with 13 points (6G, 7A) through nine games played.

The Thunderbirds return to action this Thursday night in Port Huron. Puck drop from McMorran Arena is set for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.