Hat Tricks Take on First-Place Wolves at Home

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (9-3-1, 26 pts) ride a four-game winning streak into a matchup on Wednesday with the first-place Watertown Wolves (9-2-0, 26 pts).

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this year. Both teams have won once in regulation, while Watertown took an extra point with an overtime win on Nov. 19.

The Hat Tricks are coming off three-straight wins against the Delaware Thunder in which Danbury outscored Delaware 19-3.

Captain Jonny Ruiz has 19 points on 12 goals and seven assists this season. The forward has recorded a point in all 13 Hat Tricks games and his 19 points stand tied for third in the FPHL with Watertown's Alexander Jmaeff.

Jmaeff has nine goals and 10 assists, but his teammate Justin MacDonald sits five points clear as the league's top scorer.

MacDonald has 11 goals and 16 assists in 11 games this season, recording 2.5 points per game.

Hat Tricks goaltender Brian Wilson will have his hands full stopping the Watertown attack. Wilson stopped 40 of 41 shots in his first two games with the Hat Tricks.

Wilson recorded wins in both of those games against Delaware and will put his .976 save-percentage to the test on Wednesday night.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. in Danbury Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available to watch on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

