Hat Tricks Take Down First-Place Wolves at Home

December 8, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (10-3-1, 29 pts) claimed a 4-1 win over the Watertown Wolves (9-3-0, 26 points) to become the FPHL's first team to 10 wins.

Both goaltenders kept the game at a stalemate well into the game. Danbury's Brian Wilson made clutch saves throughout the first half of the game, highlighted by a blocker save on a wide-open slap shot from just outside the slot.

Wilson stopped 28 of 29 shots on the way to his third-straight victory after joining the Hat Tricks last week.

"Wilson has been great since he came in here," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "He made a few big saves for us tonight."

Within the final five minutes of the second period, Jonny Ruiz opened the scoring by firing a wrist shot from inside the blue line that squeaked its way across the goal line.

Ruiz has recorded a point in all 14 Hat Tricks games this season, leading the team with 21 points on 13 goals and eight assists.

The momentum carried over into the third period as Gordy Bonnel (7) scored 19 seconds into the frame on a drop pass from Ruiz, allowing him an open shooting lane to double Danbury's lead.

Watertown cut the lead in half at 4:44 of the third as Cole McKechney beat Wilson as he slid across the crease. It is one of two goals Wilson has allowed in three games so far this season.

Minutes later, Brett Jackson (3) blazed down the left side and sniped one that sailed just below the crossbar into the net.

Bonnel finished off a three-point night with an assist on the goal. Jackson also recorded a multi-point night, recording his sixth assist of the season on Bonnel's goal.

The score remained 3-1 for most of the third period, with the Hat Tricks shutting down the Wolves on the power play three separate times.

Dustin Jesseau (4) put the final nail in the coffin putting home the empty netter to cap off a Danbury win. Steve Brown recorded his third assist of the night on the goal.

Four Hat Tricks recorded multiple-points in the win.

Danbury continues its seven-game homestand with three consecutive games against Port Huron beginning on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

