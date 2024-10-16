Thunderbirds Announce Opening Night Roster

October 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Under the direction of second year Head Coach Steve Harrison, the Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have finalized their roster ahead of the start of the 2024-25 Federal Prospects Hockey League Season.

Carolina, who has reached the Commissioner's Cup Finals in each of the last two seasons, returns 13 players from the playoff roster, headlined by reigning FPHL Forward of the Year, Gus Ford. Other forwards returning for the Thunderbirds are Continental Division First Line All Stars, Dawson Baker and Petr Panacek, along with veterans Jiri Pestuka, Jon Buttitta and Jacob Schnapp. Returning for their second seasons in Winston-Salem at forward is Continental Division Rookie All Star Roman Kraemer and Nate Keeley. The Thunderbirds have made two additions to the forward group with rookies Danyk Drouin and Levi Johnson.

At defense, the Thunderbirds return a physical presence with Continental Division First Line All Star Joe Kennedy being joined by four others returning to Carolina for their second season. James Farmer, Clay Keeley, Kurtis Heggie and Gordon Whalen all return to Carolina and welcome in mid-summer trade acquisition Lane King with rookie Matt Pedersen joining the defensive unit.

In net, last year's FPHL Goaltender of the Year, Mario Cavaliere, enters his third season in Carolina after a 22-5-2 campaign posting a 2.34 GAA and a .925 SV%. He is joined by Boris Babik, who spent the 2022-23 season with the Thunderbirds before spending last season playing for the Kyiv Capitals in the Ukrainian Hockey League.

The Thunderbirds begin their season this Friday on October 18th against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:05 p.m. from McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

