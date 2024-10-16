Venom Set Opening-Night Roster for Inaugural Season
October 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Hudson Valley Venom News Release
Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) finalized their opening-night roster for the 2024-25 season.
The Venom will play the first game in franchise history this Friday, when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at Ice Time Sports Complex beginning at 7 p.m.
The roster is set with 19 active players, including 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.
"We're confident that we have found the pieces to the puzzle in building our roster," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "We have a really good mix of veteran payers and talented younger players. It's also a healthy mix of North American players and European players, who are working every day on jelling together."
The Venom roster has 13 players from North America, including Newberg, a New Jersey native who will play forward, as well as be the team's coach. There are six European players, representing Sweden (2), Russia, Switzerland, Lithuania and Hungary.
Hudson Valley Venom 2024-25 opening-night roster
Forwards
# Name
16 Danila Belov
9 Brendan Charlton
74 Quinn Chevers
17 Jesper Eriksson
15 Davide Gaeta
22 Dustin Jesseau
14 Josh Newberg
91 Eimantas Noreika
88 Bret Parker
29 Blake Siewertson
55 Jesse Swanson
Defensemen
# Name
77 Rasmus Asp
26 Matteo Diblasio
11 Austin Pickford
27 Mark Pozsar
18 Jeremy Rottke
89 Kodiak Whiteduck
Goalies
# Name
35 Eli Bowers
1 John Moriarty
Tickets for the season opener against Binghamton on Friday, Oct. 18, and all other Venom home games, may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.
For more information, please visit HudsonValleyVenom.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @HudsonValleyVenom, and X (formerly Twitter): @HVVenomHockey.
