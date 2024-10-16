Venom Set Opening-Night Roster for Inaugural Season

October 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) finalized their opening-night roster for the 2024-25 season.

The Venom will play the first game in franchise history this Friday, when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at Ice Time Sports Complex beginning at 7 p.m.

The roster is set with 19 active players, including 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

"We're confident that we have found the pieces to the puzzle in building our roster," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "We have a really good mix of veteran payers and talented younger players. It's also a healthy mix of North American players and European players, who are working every day on jelling together."

The Venom roster has 13 players from North America, including Newberg, a New Jersey native who will play forward, as well as be the team's coach. There are six European players, representing Sweden (2), Russia, Switzerland, Lithuania and Hungary.

Hudson Valley Venom 2024-25 opening-night roster

Forwards

# Name

16 Danila Belov

9 Brendan Charlton

74 Quinn Chevers

17 Jesper Eriksson

15 Davide Gaeta

22 Dustin Jesseau

14 Josh Newberg

91 Eimantas Noreika

88 Bret Parker

29 Blake Siewertson

55 Jesse Swanson

Defensemen

# Name

77 Rasmus Asp

26 Matteo Diblasio

11 Austin Pickford

27 Mark Pozsar

18 Jeremy Rottke

89 Kodiak Whiteduck

Goalies

# Name

35 Eli Bowers

1 John Moriarty

