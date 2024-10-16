Series Preview: Carolina Visits to Open Season

October 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







180 days after their 2023-24 season was ended by the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs Quarterfinals, the Port Huron Prowlers will welcome the T-Birds into McMorran Place to open the 2024-25 campaign. This will be the first time in any standings format in FPHL history that the two teams meet as part of different divisions.

The Prowlers dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the Motor City Rockers on Saturday in their only exhibition contest. Returners Tucker Scantlebury and Daniel Chartrand had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the offense. Yoshihiro Kuroiwa played two periods and made 17 saves on 19 shots.

The Thunderbirds didn't play a preseason exhibition but they do return a large chunk of their team from last season including top forwards Roman Kraemer, Petr Panacek, Jiri Pestuka and 2023-24 FPHL Forward of the Year Gus Ford along with defensemen Joe Kennedy and Clay Keeley. 2023-24 FPHL Goaltender of the Year Mario Cavaliere is also among the many returners.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Matt Graham (F) - Graham begins his 10th FPHL season and 12th as a pro returning from an ankle injury that he suffered in March. When he went down, he was leading Port Huron in assists and centering a red-hot top line with Austin Fetterly and Liam Freeborn.

Thunderbirds - Boris Babik (G) - After spending last season in Ukraine with the Kyiv Capitals, Babik returns to the FPHL for a second season in Carolina. The last time he played at McMorran Place, Babik made 36 saves in a playoff victory.

STAT CENTRAL

3 players remain that played for Port Huron during Matt Graham's first season as general manager in 2021-22 (Graham, Alex Johnson and Austin Fetterly)...15 players on the Thunderbirds' roster as of Wednesday morning have played for them at some point in their careers...This is the second time the Prowlers have opened their season against the Thunderbirds. Carolina swept a two-game set in Winston-Salem on Oct. 26-27, 2018

SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct. 18, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Oct. 18, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets for both games can be purchased in advance at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

Series Preview: Carolina Visits to Open Season - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.