Thunderbirds Announce 2nd Annual Anthem Contest

August 1, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





This summer, the Carolina Thunderbirds are excited to announce its second-annual National Anthem Singing Contest, set for Saturday, August 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Auditions will be held at Jackson's Music, located at 1409 S. Stratford Rd. in Winston-Salem.

The Thunderbirds' collection of three judges looks forward to welcoming a wide array of musical talent. All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition.

Judges will include a celebrity player!

So... think you or someone you know would like the chance to perform our nation's Anthem before your 2019 Championship team...the Carolina Thunderbirds home game this season?

Want a chance to perform at the Home of your 2019 Champions...come audition. Let's rock the Annex for the 2019-2020 season!!

