Prowlers Partner with Warrior

Port Huron, MI- The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that they have partnered with Warrior Sports for the 2019-20 season. Joe Pace and the Prowlers have been working with Warrior for the past few seasons, but now have an official deal in place. When asked about what this deal means, Pace stated, "I have been trying to set something official up for quite some time now. This deal allows us to outfit our players in top of the line equipment, making their performance and safety of the utmost importance. We have had an outstanding working relationship with Conor, and Warrior. We are extremely happy to be progressing our partnership even more every year." Joe mentioned that he would ultimately like to see something league wide in place, but understands all that would have to go into a deal of that magnitude.

Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Warrior Sports is recognized as one of the sporting goods industry's premier manufacturer of innovative, high performance, cutting-edge equipment, footwear and apparel for lacrosse and hockey athletes of all ages and abilities.

Founded in 1992 by former champion lacrosse player David Morrow, Warrior was acquired by privately-held New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. in February 2004. The 2007 acquisition of Boston-based Brine Sporting Goods further established Warrior Sports as the dominant force in the lacrosse world.

