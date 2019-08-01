OrthoConnecticut Physician, Angelo Ciminiello, M.D., Named to Lead Danbury Hat Tricks Medical Team

Danbury, Conn. Today, at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, Connecticut, the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League announced that they have named Sports Medicine Specialist, Angelo Ciminiello, M.D., of OrthoConnecticut as the team physician.

Dr. Angelo Ciminiello is board-certified in orthopedic surgery, fellowship-trained in sports medicine, and has worked as the assistant team physician to the Boston Celtics and Northeastern University. In addition to being team physician for Ridgefield and Bethel High Schools, he served as the team physician for the Danbury Titans Hockey Team and is the former Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Danbury Hospital.

As an undergraduate at Providence College, Dr. Ciminiello was a 4-year member of the baseball team and served as the Friar's Captain his senior year. Dr. Ciminiello was part of a Big East Championship team and also appeared in the NCAA College World Series Tournament.

Dr. Ciminiello and the rest of the sports medicine team at OrthoConnecticut, including Michael Brand M.D., Edton Ganal M.D., and Ross Henshaw M.D., will provide the Danbury Hat Tricks Hockey Club with comprehensive orthopedic care, treatment, and coverage. Located at 2 Riverview Drive in the Berkshire Corporate Park in Danbury, OrthoConnecticut is a multi-specialty orthopedic practice staffed by leaders in orthopedic care.

Dr. Ciminiello commented, "We are looking forward to working with the Danbury Hat Tricks and being part of the team. Our practice has always maintained strong ties to the community and with the Hat Tricks we have found a great partner."

