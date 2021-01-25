Thunder Weekly, January 25

Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal against the Indy Fuel

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned to the ice for the first time in almost two weeks on Sunday to host the Indy Fuel. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAME -

Sunday, January 24

Indy at Wichita, 2-1 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 29

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy tickets here

Saturday, January 30

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy tickets here

Sunday, January 31

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Buy tickets here

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 3-2-1-0

AWAY: 4-0-0-0

OVERALL: 7-2-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 15 points, .750 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 6

Assists: Bobby McMann, 9

Points: Matteo Gennaro, Bobby McMann, 13

+/-: Jacob Graves, +12

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 26

WINNER - Wichita returned to the ice yesterday afternoon for the time since January 10 and claimed a 2-1 win over Indy. Due to league safety protocols, the Thunder had four games postponed with one being rescheduled for Sunday, March 7. The new dates for the three-game set in Allen haven't been announced yet.

THREE-STRAIGHT - Evan Weninger stood on his head in yesterday's contest, stopping 30 of 31 shots against Indy. He made a highlight reel save late in the first period, stopping Joe Sullivan at the left post with the paddle of his stick. Weninger has won three-straight starts and was named the game's number one star. He is third in goals-against average (1.96) and fourth in save percentage (.940).

RED HOT - Stefan Fournier recorded the game-winner yesterday to help Wichita to a 2-1 win over Indy. Fournier has goals in three-straight games and has scored in four of the last five. He also has two game-winners over that stretch, which is tied for second in the league.

BACK-TO-BACK - Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts contributed in yesterday's 2-1 win. Dickman and Watts collected helpers on Garrett Schmitz's first goal of the season. Dickman and Watts have points in back-to-back games.

VET - Veteran defenseman Riley Weselowski made his season-debut yesterday. He was a +1 and had a shot on net. He has appeared in 434 career ECHL contests.

PERCENTAGE - Wichita has the fourth-best winning percentage in the ECHL heading into the week. With yesterday's win, the Thunder improved to .750. Also, Wichita snapped the Fuel's six-game winning streak yesterday and won its third in a row.

HOMESTAND - The Thunder finishes a four-game homestand this week with their first meeting of the season against the Rapid City Rush. After this week, Wichita will be on the road for seven of the next eight games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Matteo Gennaro and Bobby McMann are tied for seventh in the ECHL with 13 points...McMann is tied for the rookie lead with 13 points, leads all rookies with 9 goals and second for rookies with 39 shots...Jeremy McKenna is tied for the rookie lead in power play goals (2)...Mathieu Gagnon is third in penalty minutes for defensemen (26)...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita has outscored its opponent 12-6 in the second period...Wichita is fourth in goals-for per game (3.67) and third in goals-against per game (2.44)...Wichita is third in shots for per game (34.11)...Wichita is 3-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0-0 when tied after one...

