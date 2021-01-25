ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 25, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Alex Lavoie, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Alex Lavoie, F placed on reserve [1/24]
Florida:
Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Charles Williams, G loaned to Hershey [1/22]
Kansas City:
Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve
Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve
Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve
Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Add Tristan Langan, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Craig Pantano, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Paul Meyer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Kevin Domingue, F activated from reserve [1/20]
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Mike Pelech, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Michael Joly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dylan MacPherson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Joly, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Dylan MacPherson, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Felix Robert, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
