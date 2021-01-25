ECHL Transactions - January 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 25, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Alex Lavoie, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Alex Lavoie, F placed on reserve [1/24]

Florida:

Add Alec Marsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Charles Williams, G loaned to Hershey [1/22]

Kansas City:

Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve

Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve

Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve

Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Add Tristan Langan, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Craig Pantano, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Paul Meyer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kevin Domingue, F activated from reserve [1/20]

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Mike Pelech, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Michael Joly, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dylan MacPherson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Joly, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Dylan MacPherson, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Felix Robert, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

