Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7

INDY FUEL WEEK 7 RESULTS: 3-1-0-0, 11-2-0-0 Overall

Wednesday, January 20 - Fuel at Tulsa:

In their first game since January 9, the Indy Fuel began a four-game road trip with a Wednesday night matchup against the Tulsa Oilers. Giving up back to back goals in the second period, the Fuel would need Mike Lee and Joe Sullivan to score in the third period to earn their fourth straight win and ninth of the season.

Friday, January 22 - Fuel at Tulsa:

In the second game in a three-game series in Tulsa, the Fuel would be down by one goal for the first two periods before Mike Lee would propel Indy to overtime where Alex Rauter would seal the deal for the Fuel's fifth straight win and their tenth win of the season.

Saturday, January 23 - Fuel at Tulsa:

In the final game of a three-game series between the Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers, the Fuel entered looking for their sixth straight win. Indy had won the previous two matchups prior to Saturday night while Tulsa was looking to snap their losing streak. Indy would see goals from Willie Raskob, Nic Pierog and Antoine Waked before Joe Sullivan would bury the empty netter to give Indy a 4-2 win.

Sunday, January 24 - Fuel at Wichita:

A lone goal from Indy's Jared Thomas would not be enough for the Fuel as goals from Wichita's Garrett Schmitz and Stefan Fournier stole the game in the third period and snapped the Fuel's six-game win streak.

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 SCHEDULE:

Saturday, January 30 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Sunday, January 31 - Fuel vs Wheeling (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

ROAD WARRIORS

Coming off of a road trip where the Fuel played four games in five days, Indy will enter week 8 of the season only having two games against a familiar opponent in the Wheeling Nailers. The Fuel have played eight games on the road this season, picking up a record of 6-2, their most recent loss coming in a 2-1 goaltender battle in Wichita. Indy's only other road loss came against the Wheeling Nailers, who they visit on Saturday.

BRICK WALL BILLY

Playing in his first games in a Fuel uniform this past week, goaltender Billy Christopoulos picked up a 2-1 record. Appearing in three out of the four games last week, Christopoulos saved 96 out of 101 total shots, helping the Fuel to an overall record of 11-2-0-0. Registering a 1.65 goals-against average and .950 save percentage, Christopoulos has put himself in first in the ECHL in both categories heading into Saturday's contest against Wheeling

OIL DROPS:

Rookie Mike Lee picked up two goals and two assists in four games last week

Lee scored his first professional goal on Wednesday in Indy's 3-2 win over Tulsa

Alex Rauter snapped a three-game point streak earning 1 goal and two assists

Goaltenders Billy Christopoulos and Taran Kozun both earned their first wins in a Fuel uniform this week

Playing in three games this week, Christopoulos leads the league in save percentage (1.65) and goals-against average (.950)

Although missing all four games this past week, Dan Bakala is tied for the league lead in wins (6)

Peter Krieger is tied for the league lead in power play goals among rookies

Nic Pierog is tied for the league lead in goals (7)

Team notes:

Indy picked up their first multiple-goal win on Saturday, winning 4-2 over Tulsa

Falling 2-1 on Sunday night, Indy was handed their second loss of the season

Going to overtime against Tulsa on Friday, Indy remains undefeated when going past regulation

After a four-game week, Indy is third in the ECHL in power-play percentage (17.6%) and sixth in penalty killing (87.0%)

Indy has been outscored 17-10 in the second period but has outscored their opponents 16-8 in the third period this season

The Fuel are 6-1 when trailing after two periods and 5-0 when outshooting opponents

With three of the four games ending as one-goal games last week, Indy is 10-2 in one-goal games

ECHL Stories from January 25, 2021

