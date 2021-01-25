Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Home Games this Weekend at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have a 3 game series at Maverik Center on January 29th-31st against the Allen Americans.

Utah hosts Allen on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm and on Sunday, January 31st at 1:10 pm. The Grizzlies have a record of 6-3-3-1 and have a standings point in 10 of their 13 games. Allen is in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 10-3. Friday will be the first meeting between the clubs this season. Utah went 3-1-2 against Allen last season.

Last weekend the Grizzlies split a 2 game series at Rapid City. Utah won 3-2 on January 22nd as Trey Bradley scored 2 goals and Matthew Boucher and Hunter Skinner had 2 assists. Brad Barone saved 27 of 29 in his season debut. Riley Woods had 1 goal and 1 assist. The next night Rapid City won 5-4 in overtime. Pat Cannone scored the game tying goal with 2:23 left in regulation to give Utah a standings point. Cannone leads the team with 11 points. Kevin Carr stopped 25 of 30 in his 2020-21 debut. Carr played in 63 games for Utah in 2 previous seasons.

Last Saturday Rapid City won 5-4 in overtime. Matthew Boucher had 1 goal and 2 assists as he continued to shine for the Grizzlies. Boucher had 1 goal and 4 assists in the 2 game series at Rapid City. Boucher has a point in 5 straight games (2 goals, 7 assists). He has multi-point games in 3 of his last 5 games.

It was a great first professional weekend for 19 year old Hunter Skinner, who had 3 assists in 2 games. Skinner played for team USA in the 2021 World Juniors, a tournament won by the Americans. Hunter was a 4th round pick (112th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Riley Woods had 1 goal and 4 assists in 3 games last week. He was signed on January 18th ahead of last Monday's game vs Kansas City. Woods played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season, where he was a teammate of current Grizzlies forward Trey Bradley and defenseman Miles Gendron and Garrett Johnston.

Tickets for all 3 games this weekend are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For continuing updates on the Grizzlies and the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, January 29, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 30, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-3-3-1

Home record: 4-1-1

Road record: 2-2-2-1

Win percentage: .615 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 4-2-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.15 (Tied 6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.08 (8th).

Shots per game: 33.23 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.46 (2nd).

Power Play: 17.0 % - 8 for 47 (Tied 4th).

Penalty Kill: 78.3 % - 36 for 46 (12th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 1st)

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1. Utah has scored first in 8 of the 13 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 5 3

Opposition 1 4

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (22)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44) - 3rd most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (22.2 %) Minimum 8 shots.

Game Winning Goals: 6 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Barone (2.00).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 14 16 11 0 0 41 Utah Grizzlies 152 144 125 11 432

Opposition 12 14 10 3 1 40 Opposition 128 141 105 8 382

