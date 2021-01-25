Rays Announce Additional Promotional Nights

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced promotions for select home games in February and March.

Playing a split-season format for 2020-21, the ECHL has announced the schedule through April 4, with the remainder of the 72-game calendar to be revealed soon.

In addition, South Carolina has also announced that their postponed home game originally scheduled for January 18 against the Jacksonville Icemen, will now be played on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all other nights during February and March are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

The team's updated promotional schedule and details are below:

Health & Wellness Night - Friday, Feb. 5 - 7:05 p.m.

Health and Wellness Night presented by Pivotal Fitness and Blink TBI! Fans in attendance will receive a Stingrays cooling towel and can participate in fitness challenges throughout the night. Fans can also sign up for YOGA ON ICE at the North Charleston Coliseum on the morning of the game. Sign up here with code: YOGA!

Military Appreciation Night - Saturday, Feb. 13 - 6:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Precise Logistical Services and Paul Errico Associates. The Stingrays will honor our country's finest all game long with military-themed jerseys! The sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit the Hiram E Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.

Parks & Pucks Night - Friday, March 5 - 7:05 p.m.

This special night is dedicated to Charleston County Parks Gold Pass members! Join us as we honor the beautiful climate of the Lowcountry and learn more about keeping our region green.

Pink In The Rink Night - Saturday, March 6 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays annual Pink In The Rink Night presented by Share Our Suzy and MUSC Health will feature the team's specialty jersey design that was scheduled for March 2020! The sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit Share Our Suzy, which supports women battling breast cancer locally in the Lowcountry!

Pucks & Paws Night - Saturday, March 20 - 6:05 p.m.

Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Fort Wayne. We'll also conduct our annual wiener dog race during the first intermission.

Cool Ray's Birthday! - Sunday, March 21 - 3:05 p.m.

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 28th birthday with the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays tumbler courtesy of Crews Subaru! Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon start time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks!

Marvel Super Hero Night - Saturday, March 27 - 6:05 p.m.

Marvel Super Hero Night, where the Stingrays will wear specialty Captain America jerseys against their South Division rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears!

Purple Heart Appreciation Day - Sunday, March 28 - 3:05 p.m.

The Rays will honor Purple Heart recipients from around the Lowcountry on this special day presented by Paul Errico & Associates.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.

The Stingrays return to home ice at the North Charleston Coliseum next week on Wednesday, February 3 for a matchup with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

To bring a group to one of our upcoming promotional nights, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248! For all single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

