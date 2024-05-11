Thunder Take 3-2 Series Lead with 2-1 Win in Norfolk

Adirondack Thunder's Colin Felix and Norfolk Admirals' Keaton Jameson on game night

NORFOLK - The Adirondack Thunder mounted a third-period comeback to defeat the Norfolk Admirals in Game 5 of the North Division Final, 2-1, on Saturday night in front of 5,275 at Norfolk Scope Arena. With the victory, the Thunder took a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Glens Falls on Tuesday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Josh McDougall walked to the front of the net from the corner and lifted the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Isaac Poulter to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. The goal was McDougall's third of the playoffs with assist from Carson Golder and Dmitry Kuzmin at 10:44 of the second period. Norfolk took a 1-0 lead into the third period with the Thunder holding the shot advantage, 18-7.

Yushiroh Hirano tied the game in the third period on a tip at the bottom of the has marks. Hirano skated in front of Shane Harper's shot and tipped the puck through the legs of goaltender Yaniv Perets and just over the goal line for his fourth of the playoffs. The goal came at 12:02 of the third with assists from Harper Matt Stief.

Just over two minutes later, Ryan Smith sent a wrist shot by Yaniv Perets from just above the hash marks to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. The goal was Smith's sixth of the playoffs with helpers from Shane Harper and Will MacKinnon at 14:36 of the third period.

Adirondack killed a late penalty and held onto the lead for the 2-1 victory. Isaac Poulter stopped 21 of 22 shots in the victory.

