ECHL Transactions - May 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 11, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Brendan Less, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Erik Middendorf, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Reilly, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Add Kyle Jackson, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Simon Kubicek, D placed on reserve

