Steelheads Season Comes to a Close in Overtime Loss

May 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 in overtime Saturday as the Mavericks advance to the Western Conference Final taking down Idaho in five games.

Idaho and Kansas City were all tied at 2-2 after the first period. Mavericks forward Jeremy McKenna capitalized on an Idaho turnover in the defensive zone and from the just above the top of the crease would beat Bryan Thomson low glove making it 1-0 5:21 into the game. Just 81 seconds later A.J. White (2nd) tied the score with a rebound on the far side of the crease. From the left point Jake Murray slid the puck across the blue line for Dawson Barteaux who sent the initial shot toward Jack LaFontaine. Then 1:56 after Reece Harsch (1st) gave Idaho a 2-1 lead firing a wrist shot from the right circle far side low beating LaFontaine. The play started with Ty Pelton-Byce on the left-wing half wall sending the puck to Wade Murphy at the top of the left circle where he then fed Harsch. At 13:58 of the period Max Andreev would tie the score at 2-2 with a bar down shot from the top of the left circle. Shots in the first period favored Idaho 25-16.

The only goal in the second period came from Patrick Curry 1:39 into the stanza as he was sprung on a partial breakaway and from the left circle beat Thomson far side making it 3-2. Shots in the second were 16-14 Idaho.

A.J. White (3rd) tied the game up at 3-3 with 8:27 left in regulation. It started with a hard fore-check behind the offensive net courtesy of Connor Mylymok. Then from the left-wing half-wall Keaton Mastrodonato fed White at the top of the left circle where he stepped into a one-timer beating LaFontaine low glove side. Shots were 8-8 in the period as overtime was needed to decide a winner.

Cade Borchardt would end the game 7:39 into the extra session cashing in on a rebound by the crease sending the Mavericks to a 4-3 overtime win.

Bryan Thomson suffered the loss making 47 saves on 51 shots while Jack LaFontaine recorded the win turning aside 53 of the 56 shots he faced.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Cade Borchardt (KC)

2) A.J. White (IDH)

3) Jack LaFontaine (KC)

