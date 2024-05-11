ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Idaho's Kawaguchi fined, suspended

Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #L-4, Kansas City at Idaho, on May 10.

Kawaguchi is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 14:15 of the second period.

Kawaguchi will miss the next two games of Idaho's series against Kansas City (May 11 and May 14). If Kansas City wins today, he will miss the next game for which he is on an ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Iverson fined, suspended

Norfolk's Keegan Iverson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #I-4, Adirondack at Norfolk, on May 10.

Iverson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 16:23 of the first period.

Iverson will miss Norfolk's playoff game vs. Adirondack tonight (May 11).

