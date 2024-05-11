Mavericks Advance to Western Conference Finals

BOISE, Idaho. - With a thrilling overtime win today and yet another postseason victory, the Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Idaho Steelheads in the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, winning the series in five games.

Kansas City won the series-clinching game in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Boise, 4-3. Rookie forward Cade Borchardt scored the overtime game-winner more than halfway through the extra period. Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine recorded 53 saves in the game, the most single-game saves by a Kansas City netminder this season.

The Mavericks dropped Game 2 at home, but won three-straight on the road to take the series against the defending Western Conference champions.

Kansas City advances to their first Western Conference Finals since entering the ECHL. The Mavericks will take on the Toledo Walleye next week with a spot in the Kelly Cup Finals on the line.

The Mavericks continue their winning ways as they extend their best season in franchise history. After setting numerous regular season records, Kansas City has won eight of nine postseason contests this year and all five playoff road games.

Below is a look at the Mavericks home schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

2024 Western Conference Finals, Toledo Walleye at Kansas City Mavericks:

Game 4: Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 5*: Saturday, May 25, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 6*: Monday, May 27, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 29, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

The Western Conference Finals mark the third round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the conference finals will advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they will face the Eastern Conference champions.

Games 1-3 of the third round at Toledo will be announced later this week.

Tickets for the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 AM at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

