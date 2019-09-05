Thunder Surge Ahead in 10th for 2-0 Series Lead

September 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





READING, Pa. - A solo home run by Kyle Holder in the 10th inning broke a scoreless tie on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium and helped spark a 3-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils, giving the Thunder a two-games-to-none lead in the Eastern League Division Series.

With Reading closer Addison Russ (0-1) on the mound for a second inning of work, Holder slugged a 1-0 pitch from the right-hander over the wall in right-center for a home run. Max Burt followed with a seven-pitch walk and scored on a Brian Navarreto double to left-center, and after Rashad Crawford singled, Navarreto scored on a low, errant throw to the plate by Fightins first baseman Derrick Hall, who had leaped to snare a high bouncer off the bat of Ben Ruta.

The Thunder had managed just three hits in the first seven innings against Fightin Phils starter David Parkinson, who retired 15 batters in a row at one point between the first and sixth innings. Left-hander Jakob Hernandez retired the Thunder in order in the eighth before a scoreless ninth that saw Russ work around a two-out double by Chris Gittens.

Thunder starter Rony Garcia danced around constant trouble through three and one-third innings, giving way to James Reeves in the fourth with one out and two runners on. Reeves proceeded to strand both baserunners and retired each of the 11 batters he faced through the seventh inning, including six via strikeout.

Left-hander Trevor Lane (1-0) took over for Reeves in the eighth, issuing a leadoff walk before Mickey Moniak reached on a fielding error by first baseman Chris Gittens. But when Alec Bohm followed with a single to center, Thunder center fielder Rashad Crawford delivered a one-hop throw home to catcher Brian Navarreto, who tagged out Luke Williams attempting to score from second. Lane proceeded to strike out four of the next five batters he faced, allowing just a two-out hit batsman in a scoreless ninth.

Daniel Alvarez earned his first postseason save, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the 10th.

Your Thunder return home for Game 3 of the Eastern League Division Series on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at ARM & HAMMER Park. RHP Miguel Yajure is scheduled to start for the Thunder against Reading RHP Adonis Medina. Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

