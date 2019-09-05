Senators Knot Series in 12

The Senators scored a run in the 12th inning then hung on for a 5-4 win over Bowie in game 2 of the Western Division Championship Series. With the win, the Senators even the series at 1-1. Cole Freeman singled, stole second and went to third on an error, then scored on a single by Dante Bichette, Jr. Jacob Condra-Bogan finished the game by striking out the final two batters with the tying run at first base. Andrew Lee pitched five hitless innings to start the game. The Sens took a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Bowie rallied on a three-run home run and a solo home run to tie the game.

On Capitol Hill

Andrew Lee tossed five hitless innings to start the game. He walked three and struck out six.

Sterling Sharp went two innings and allowed a two-out three run home run to Carlos Perez in the sixth.

Greg Holland went an inning and allowed the game tying home run to Ryan Ripken.

Andrew Istler tossed two scoreless frames with a walk and a strikeout.

Jacob Condra-Bogan earned the win by going the final two innings, striking out three.

With the Gavel

Dante Bichette, Jr. had three hits including driving in the game winner in the 12th. He had two RBIs and scored a run.

Cole Freeman had two hits, scored two runs and stole a base.

Nick Banks had two hits and drove in a run.

David Masters went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Filibusters

- The series is 1-1 and shifts to FNB Field for games three and four and five if necessary.

- The teams combined to use nine pitchers.

- Harrisburg had a base runner in every inning in the game.

On Deck

The Senators play game three of the Western Division Championship Series at FNB Field Friday at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

