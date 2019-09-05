Hartford's Tyler Nevin Named August Player of the Month

Scarborough, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce Hartford Yard Goats first baseman Tyler Nevin has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for the month of August. Nevin hit .291 (32-for-110) with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBIs, 14 runs scored, a .363 on-base percentage, and a .609 slugging percentage in 30 games during the month. The 22-year old had at least one hit in 22 of the games he played in during the month of August and had 10 multiple hit games during the month. Nevin finished the month strong for the Yard Goats, posting a seven game hitting streak from August 24th-August 29th. During that hitting streak Tyler also had a stretch of four consecutive games with a home run from August 27th-August 29th.

The 6'4", 200 lb. slugger led all Eastern League players in home runs (8), RBIs (24), slugging percentage (.609), OPS (.972), extra-base hits (19), and total bases (67) during the month of August and tied for the lead in doubles (11). He also ranked among the monthly league leaders in hits (32-tied 4th), batting average (.291-6th), and on-base percentage (.363-8th).

Nevin, who is a native of Poway, California, finished the season hitting .251 (117-for-466) with 26 doubles, 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 60 runs scored in 130 games while making his Double-A debut for the Yard Goats.

Tyler, who is rated by MLB.com as the 11th best prospect in the Colorado organization, was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the 38th overall pick of the 2015 draft out of Poway High School in California.

