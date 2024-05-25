Thunder Shutout 3-0 in Game 4

May 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







ESTERO - The Adirondack Thunder were blanked for the second game in a row as the Florida Everblades took a 3-1 series lead with a 3-0 shutout in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night.

Florida scored the only goal of the first period to take a one-goal lead into the intermission. Bobo Carpenter put in his seventh of the playoffs at 14:30 of the first frame for a 1-0 lead. Assists were credited to Josh Ho-Sang and Oliver Chau and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes. Shots favored the Everblades 13-3 in the period.

Mark Senden went hard to the net and the puck bounced off him and in for a 2-0 lead. After Isaac Poulter made the original save on Bobo Carpenter, the rebound went off the leg of Senden and into the net for his sixth of the playoffs. The goal came at 5:06 of the middle period and Adirondack trailed by two to start the third.

Florida added to the lead as Sean Josling scored at 2:52 of the third period for a 3-0 advantage and that held up as the final score. Cam Johnson denied all 24 shots he faced in the win and Isaac Poulter stopped 31 shots in the loss.

The Thunder take on the Everblades in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy FREE watch party Bullpen Tavern, O'Toole's Restaurant, Fenimore's Pub or UNO Pizzeria.

Game 6, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 28 at Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets are on sale now ONLINE ONLY. If Game 6 is guaranteed, fans can also get tickets by visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.