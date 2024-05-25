Thunder Force Game 6 With 4-2 Victory Over Everblades

ESTERO - Ryan Smith scored the eventual game-winning goal as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Florida Everblades on Saturday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, 4-2, from Hertz Arena. With the victory, Adirondack forced a Game 6 on Tuesday night in Glens Falls and trail in the series, 3-2.

Adirondack broke through in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Filip Engaras beat Cam Johnson with a snap shot from the top of the left circle for a 1-0 advantage. Will MacKinnon was credited with the lone assists on Engaras' fifth goal of the playoffs at 8:39 of the first period.

Erik Middendorf gave the Thunder a two-goal lead with 4:27 left in the first period on a wrister from the bottom of the right circle. Middendorf skated from behind the net to the bottom of the circle and turned sending a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson. The goal was Middendorf's second of the playoffs with assists from Jackson van de Leest and Connor Blake and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the second period.

Florida scored twice in the second period to tie the game. Riese Zmolek beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur with a wrister from the hash marks at 16:31 of the second to get the Everblades on the board. The goal was Zmolek's first of the playoffs from Cole Moberg and Joe Pendenza and the lead for Adirondack was 2-1.

After a late penalty on the Thunder, Cole Moberg sent a shot into the net for his fifth of the playoffs to tie the game at two. Moberg's goal came with just 1:28 left in the second period with assists from Logan Lambdin and Joe Pendenza and the game went into the third period tied 2-2.

Ryan Smith gave Adirondack a 3-2 lead in the third period as he fired in a pass from Darian Skeoch at 5:19 of the third from inside the right circle. The goal was Smith's ninth of the playoffs from Skeoch and Zach Walker for the one-goal lead.

With Ryan Wheeler in the penalty box for delay of game, Tristan Ashbrook scored an empty-net goal to give Adirondack a two-goal lead with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. The goal was Ashbrook's eighth of the year, shorthanded and unassisted, for a 4-2 lead.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win with 35 saves and Cam Johnson was credited with the loss, denying 26 of 29 shots.

