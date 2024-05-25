ECHL Transactions - May 25
May 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 25, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve
Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve
Add Timur Ibragimov, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jakob Brahaney, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Jackson, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
