ECHL Transactions - May 25

May 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 25, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve

Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve

Add Timur Ibragimov, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jakob Brahaney, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Jackson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

