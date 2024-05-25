Mavericks with a Chance to Clinch ECHL Western Conference Championship Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory last night in front of a raucous Cable Dahmer Arena, the Kansas City Mavericks host Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 7 PM with a chance to clinch the series.

With a chance to win the ECHL's Taylor Trophy tonight, the Mavericks need one more victory to advance to their first Kelly Cup Finals in franchise history.

A sold-out crowd is expected tonight as the Mavericks look to win their first-ever conference championship and add another trophy to Kansas City's collection.

If Kansas City wins tonight, ECHL representatives will present the team with the Bruce Taylor Trophy as the club who advances to the Kelly Cup Finals as the winner of the Western Conference.

WHO: Western Conference Finals Game 5, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 5: Saturday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 6*: Monday, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Limited tickets for tonight's Game 5 are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

