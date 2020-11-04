Thunder Re-Signs Allen; Adds Skelly to Blueline

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Sean Allen and signing of defenseman Dalton Skelly for the 2020-21 season.

Allen, 22, returns to Wichita after turning pro a year ago. A native of Puslinch, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner appeared in 44 games and notched 3 points (1g, 2a) to go with 68 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires. He racked up 381 penalty minutes to go along with 22 points (2g, 20a) in 205 career games. Allen attended training camp with the St. Louis Blues before the 2018-19 campaign. He adds a dimension of toughness along with a solid defensive game to the Thunder backend.

Skelly, 25, turns pro after a four-year career at the College of the Holy Cross. A native of Keller, Texas, the 5-foot-10, 179-pound defenseman was teammates with current Thunder forward Peter Crinella for three seasons with the Crusaders. In 117 career games, he recorded 34 points (5g, 29a).

Prior to heading to college, Skelly played two seasons in the North American Hockey League. He was originally drafted by the Topeka Capitals in 2014. Skelly played for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Michigan Warriors and the Lone Star Brahmas, where he ended up with 48 points (13g, 35a) in 106 games.

