Cyclones Sign Defenseman Eric Williams

Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward ERIC WILLIAMS to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Williams heads east to Cincinnati after spending his first full professional hockey season with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) after being assigned by the Colorado Eagles (AHL). During his time in Utah, the talented defenseman posted 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists) over 62 games.

Williams started his pro career with a short stint in Manchester (ECHL) and Charlotte (AHL) after completing a four-year stint at Northeastern University. During his time at Northeastern, Williams totaled 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) over 156 games. Williams was also a two-time conference champion as Northeastern won the Hockey East crown in his Freshman and Senior seasons.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Cyclones and ready to get back on the ice with my teammates," said Williams. "Fans can expect a solid puck moving defenseman who can also jump up and contribute offensively as well as play in all situations. I am looking forward to coming to Cincinnati and getting going on what should be a fun and unique season."

Prior to playing collegiately, the 6'1" Newmarket, Ontario native played his junior hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) where he spent the majority of his time with the Aurora Tigers. During his junior career, Williams scored 85 points (36 goals, 49 assists) over 112 games. In 2014-2015, Williams took home numerous honors including CJHL Defenseman of the Year and Central All-Star nomination as well as OJHL Defenseman of the Year and All-Star nomination.

"Eric is an important piece for our back end," commented Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "We were looking for a right shot defenseman that could contribute to our offensive game and he offers a complete game that our fans will appreciate."

