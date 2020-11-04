Mavericks Sign Former Sabres Draft Pick Giorgio Estephan

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of forward Giorgio Estephan Wednesday morning.

Estephan, a six-foot, 196-pound, 23-year-old forward from Edmonton, Alberta joins the Mavericks after appearing in 44 games for the Newfoundland Growlers last season. Last season, he totaled 53 points on 20 goals and 33 assists. He has won two championships in his career, the most recent being with the Growlers during the 2018-19 season.

"Gio has arguably been the most dominant talent in the ECHL over the past two seasons," Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "Accumulating 100+ points in two seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers and being a key reason for the Growlers Kelly Cup Championship. Kohl and I love everything about Gio and what he represents. We were won over by him with our phone calls and his desire to advance his game to the next level."

During the 2018-19 Kelly Cup playoffs, Estephan recorded 24 points on nine goals and 15 assists in 23 games. Additionally, he was named an All-Star in the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

"He is a student of the game and passionate about his development," O'Had continued. "He has tons of skill, offensive prowess and has the speed, agility and stick skills to open up time and space. He loves to improve and is always looking for ways to sharpen his sword. He can completely take over a game and loves to be depended on. His best hockey is in front of him and our fans will love his speed, physicality, work-ethic and overall love for the game. This is a player that our fans will love and will see grow and continue to advance his career above and beyond. This is a major addition to the Mavericks line-up."

Estephan was a 6th round draft pick to the Buffalo Sabres in 2015.

The Mavericks have also traded Matt Schmalz to the Reading Royals for future considerations.

