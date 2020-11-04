Minnesota Wild Extends ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Allen Americans

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it has extended its ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club for the 2020-21 season.

"We are excited to extend our ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans," said Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager and Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers. "Allen had a tremendous season last year and we look forward to the Americans serving as a development affiliate for our players again this season."

"Minnesota is not only committed to developing players but also to winning," said Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "Young prospects like Tyler Sheehy, Alex Breton and veterans Matt Register and Olivier Archambault help to insure our winning tradition."

Under the affiliation agreement, the Americans will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Americans for developmental purposes throughout the season. Minnesota's primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is a premier sports and entertainment brand and we are excited to extend our relationship with the Minnesota Wild on the ice," shares Americans President & Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Craig Leipold, Bill Guerin, Dean Evason and Tom Kurvers are all outstanding hockey minds and we look forward to working together and making this a championship relationship."

Since the affiliation agreement began for the 2018-19 season, the Minnesota Wild have sent several key players to Allen through Iowa. Last season Matt Register, Dereck Baribeau and Mitch McLain all saw significant ice time in Allen.

