Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Kris Myllari

November 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Defenseman Kris Myllari with Penn State

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed former Penn State defenseman Kris Myllari for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Myllari ranks 1st all-time among Penn State defenseman in goals (19) and is 2nd all-time in points (62). He holds the Penn State career record for the most blocked shots with 320. Penn State won 85 games in his 4 seasons with the Nittany Lions from 2017-2020.

Prior to his college days, Myllari spent 2 years in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms.

The Grizzlies season opens on December 11th at Rapid City. The first home game at Maverik Center is on December 18th vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available for every home game at utahgrizzlies.com.

