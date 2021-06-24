Thunder No-Hitter Thwarted; Cutters Drop Series Finale

June 24, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport's offensive struggles at Rider University continued as they were no-hit into the 9th inning, falling to the Trenton Thunder 4-0.

The lone Cutters hit of the ballgame game off the bat of Lance Logsdon with nobody out in the 9th inning, but he was left stranded as the game came to an end.

Logsdon was one of only two Cutters to appear on the bases more than once as he worked a walk in the 4th inning. Rob Marinec would be the other to reach twice, once via a fielder's choice and once via an error. In addition, Michael Turconi and Kyle Smith reached safely via walks, and Trey Steffler reached via a fielder's choice.

Chase Costello got the start on the hill and suffered his first lost in a Williamsport jersey after throwing five innings, allowing one run off of two hits, including a home run in the 1st inning, while striking out five.

Owen Holt relieved Costello in the 6th, allowing just one hit and one walk in his single inning of relief.

Francisco Mateo would pitch in the 7th, allowing 3 more Trenton runs on 3 hits, including a two run home run, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Mateo was followed by Maxwell Loven, who would end the game for Cutters pitching allowing no hits and one walk in his inning of relief, striking out two.

WP: Hayden Seig (1-0) LP: Chase Costello (3-1)

SV: Alex Mack (1)

Crosscutters Record: 12-12-1

Next Game: Friday, June 25, 2021 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, June 25, 2021 vs State College, 7:05 p.m. / Gem-A-PaloozaGem-A-Palooza

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.