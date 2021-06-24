Black Bears Beat Keys to Take the Series

GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 4-3 in Thursday night's rubber match to take the series at Monongalia County Ballpark. With this win, the Black Bears are 9-6-1 at home and remain within 0.5 game back from first place in the MLB Draft League.

The Black Bears took the lead early in the second inning after scoring four runs. With the bases loaded after two walks and a single from 3B Kaeber Rog, a wild pitch plated Rog and Ryan McCoy. Three plays later, Reinhardt and LF Amari Bartee crossed home plate off a single from CF Garrett Spain. By the end of the inning, the Black Bears had a 4-1 lead.

Frederick scored a run in the second inning but failed to plate another runner until the fifth. Home runs in the fifth and the sixth innings brought the Keys back in the game, but Frederick could not find a way to turn the game around. After the Keys' home run in the sixth inning, neither team scored for the remainder of the game.

The Black Bear bats struggled to make contact on Thursday night and ended the night with five hits. Jake Reinhardt had a standout evening, going 2-for-3 with two hits and a run in the second inning. While the offense struggled, the Black Bears defense was able to hold the Keys to seven hits. In his third appearance for the Black Bears, starting pitcher Cam Baumann pitched five innings with three strikeouts. Closing pitcher Madison Jeffrey earned the save after throwing two strikeouts in the ninth to give the Black Bears the win.

The Black Bears head back to Niles, Ohio, to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for a three-game series. Action will return at Monongalia County Ballpark for a five-game schedule against Frederick and State College on June 29. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

