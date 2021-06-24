Spikes Dealt 5-2 Defeat at Scrappers' Hands on Thursday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kenny Piper, Damiano Palmegiani, and James Jett each produced multi-hit games, but the State College Spikes dropped a 5-2 decision to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Jett produced the Spikes' (11-14) first run in the third. The State College left fielder singled, then advanced to second base on a passed ball, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch. Piper produced the lone Spikes (11-14) extra-base hit with a sixth-inning double.

The Spikes also honored mascot Bob the Baseball Dog, who is stepping down from his official duties as the canine face of the organization, during Bark in the Park Night. Bob met and greeted his four-legged friends throughout the night, gave a farewell address from the field, and downed Spikes Director of Communications Joe Putnam in the last edition of the traditional "Put vs. Mutt" contests held during Bark in the Park events.

Mahoning Valley (16-9) took the lead in the third on RBI singles from Buck Anderson and Jarrod Belbin. Jalen Jones then gave the Scrappers a 3-1 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Zaid Walker hit his first Major League Baseball Draft League home run, a two-run shot to left in the sixth to make it 5-1.

Palmegiani finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Spikes.

State College starter Joe Miceli (0-3) took the loss after yielding three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. Miceli struck out three batters in the effort.

Jimmy Burnette (1-1) went five innings and gave up one run on four hits and a hit batsman to earn the win. Burnette struck out nine in the victory. Gabe Shepard (1) walked two batters and struck out one in a shutout ninth for the save.

The Spikes will now head to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for three straight road games against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Friday night's matchup will start at 7:05 p.m., with right-hander Richie Holetz (1-0) scheduled to start on the mound for State College.

Following the series in Williamsport and an off day on Monday, the Spikes are set to welcome back the Scrappers for a three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting on Tuesday. The series features a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway for the first 250 fans on a $2 Tuesday, presented by WOWY, Kids Take Over the Ballpark on a FREE Kids Night Wednesday, and Autocorrect Night*, with fun T-shirts for sale and a Rubber Ducky Giveaway for the first 250 fans, presented by Primanti Bros.

Tickets for all three games, plus the Spikes' July 4 game presented by the PA Lottery with Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS after the game, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game: 2:59

Attendance: 2,901

