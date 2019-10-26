Thunder Lose Inaugural Game, 5-2

The Thunder opened up their inaugural season in Harrington DE against another FPHL expansion team, the Columbus River Dragons.

The Thunder took a few penalties early which gave Columbus plenty of scoring chances, including a five on one in the first period - 4 penalties were successfully killed by the Thunder thanks in no small part to the effort of goaltender Aaron Taylor. The River Dragons did however open up scoring midway through the first period, and within a 2 minute span they put up 3 goals.

The second period brought Columbus up 4 - 0 until Thunder forward Ryan Marker answered and put one in the net, which he followed up a few minutes later with a second goal. A few scrums occurred on the ice, but no gloves were dropped.

The third period was a great showing for the Thunder as they began to gel a bit more and play flowed back and forth. Columbus collected their fifth and final goal of the game to clinch a victory in the end with a final score of 5 - 2.

