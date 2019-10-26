Rumble Bees Drop Home Opener to Danville

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Marking the return of pro hockey to Battle Creek, Michigan, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees were defeated Friday night by the visiting Danville Dashers, 7-1, at The Rink Battle Creek.

The Dashers were sparked by five power play goals including two power goals apiece from Justin Brausen and Patrick Zilak.

Defenseman Vince Susi accounted for Battle Creek's lone strike, delivering a Rumble Bees power play thrust at the 14:29 mark of the middle stanza. Susi's goal temporarily shaved the home team's deficit to 4-1.

Danville outshot the Rumble Bees, 45-19, including a hefty 21-8 advantage in the third period where the victors triggered a trio of strikes with two more of those coming with the extra man.

Jesse Gordichuk posted the victory in goal for the visitors, making 18-saves while Jake Mullen was kept under a constant siege throughout the contest in the Rumble Bees' goal, repelling 38-shots in sustaining the setback.

The Danville power play percolated prodigiously to the tune of 5 for 9; Battle Creek's extra man band was 1 for 6.

The same teams tangle Saturday night in an encore engagement also at The Rink Battle Creek with opening face-off set for 7:35 pm. Saturday night has been designated Halloween Costume Night for prizes.

