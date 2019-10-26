Miscues Hand Enforcers First Loss, 2-0

The Enforcers came into Friday night's game looking to rectify a legacy of Carolina having the upper hand throughout the regular season against Elmira. Unfortunately that would not be the case as the Enforcers were handed their second straight opening night loss.

Elmira came out strong with consistent offensive zone time and several power play opportunities, but were unable to put anything behind Carolina goaltender Henry Dill. The Thunderbirds responded with chances on goaltender Troy Passingham, who had a phenomenal game standing on his head at several points.

Carolina scored with just 29 seconds to go in period number two as a pass was picked off by Peter Panacek and as he took the puck across the goal mouth he flipped it over an outstretched Passingham to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. Daniel Martin added an empty net goal with 12 seconds to go in the third period with the goaltender pulled to close the door on the Enforcers hopes.

The power play went 0 for 6 while the penalty kill was perfect on the night. Passingham stopped 30 of 31 on the night in the loss.

The Enforcers get right back to action tomorrow night at 7:05 pm as they take on the Thunderbirds for the final time at First Arena this season. It is also Domestic Violence Awareness night and the players will be clad in purple jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. Call 607-734-PUCK for tickets now!

