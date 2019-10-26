Wolves Drop Home Opener, 3-1

October 26, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves stumbled in their Home Opener against the Mentor Ice Breakers. The Wolves had gone 2-0 in preseason action against the Delaware Thunder and the Elmire Enforcers.

Watertown started the game with a quick goal by defenseman Kyle Powell, assisted by Deric Boudreau, and Tyler Gjurich. The Ice Breakers went on to score a late goal by Declan Conway, assisted by Jon Buttitta and Parker Moskal to close out the first period. The game started with physical play and an aggressive forecheck by the Ice Breakers.

The second period saw Jon Buttitta score a goal assisted by Vaughn Clouston.

Wolves goaltender Jeremy Pominville kept the team in the game facing 43 shots. Jeremy comes to the Wolves after playing for Nipissing University.

The third period saw the Ice Breakers add their third and final goal scored by Parker Moskal. The Wolves are back at it again on Saturday to try and take game two from the Ice Breakers at 7:30 pm at home.

The Fuccillo Subaru Hot Performance of the Night went to Wolves defenseman Kyle Powell.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.