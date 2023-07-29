Thunder Lose in Sudden Death to Cutters in Game 1

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder dropped a hard-fought battle in sudden death fashion against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first, and eventually growing it to a 3-1 lead in the fourth, Williamsport responded with a three spot in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. Trenton would later tie the game at four in their half of the eighth, after a Jack Lynch leadoff double, An error on an Angel Mendoza run-down plated Lynch for their fourth run.

The Thunder got another solid starting effort on the hill Friday night with Wes Gafford going Five strong, allowing just one unearned run, and striking out three. The St. Edwards product weathered a literal storm in his first start and finished innings four and five following an almost 30-minute delay. Gafford took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors in the effort.

The Trenton offense struggled with runners in scoring position going just 1-for-10 on the night and leaving 11 total runners on base.

Defensively the Thunder had three errors which played a role in the Cutters putting up three in their half of the sixth inning.

Your First Half Champion Thunder play the final game of their two-game set with the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday July 30 at 5:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Wild Wild West Night & Boomer Squishy Pillow Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 5-13! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

