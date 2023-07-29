Spikes, Mount Nittany Health Paint the Park Pink to Fight Breast Cancer Saturday

July 29, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes and Mount Nittany Health joined together with fans at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and around the country to raise funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer at Saturday night's Paint the Park Pink game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Spikes wore special Pink Jerseys for the game, which went up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. Each jersey worn by a Spikes player or coach, along with a jersey worn by Ike the Spike and a Team Autographed Jersey, went up for bids to fans across the globe via the LiveSource app.

Between the proceeds from the Jersey-off-the-Back Auction and contributions from the Spikes, the total Paint the Park Pink contribution to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation totaled $4,000 for the fight against breast cancer on Saturday.

The Spikes also wore special Pink Socks for the night, pairs of which went to the first 500 fans in a giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health.

In addition, Spikes pitching coach Jerome Williams, who wore a pink glove on the mound throughout an 11-year major league pitching career in honor of his late mother Deborah, who passed away in 2001 after fighting breast cancer, threw out a ceremonial first pitch and was part of the Spikes Live! pregame show presented by Mount Nittany Health with Spikes broadcasters Steve Jones and Joe Putnam.

In game action, the Spikes (10-9 2ndHalf) fell behind early as the Scrappers (5-12 2ndHalf) scored three runs in the first and five in the second to propel a 9-0 win. T.J. Reeves's first home run of the season, a three-run shot to left in the second inning, proved to be the crowning blow.

Spikes shortstop Josh Leslie produced a 3-for-4 game to lead the State College offense.

Starter Derrick Cherry (2-3, 1-2 2ndHalf) took the loss after being charged with eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over two innings. Relievers Jonah Jenkins and Xander Lovin each produced two scoreless frames, with Lovin doing so one night after doing the same in Williamsport.

Mahoning Valley starter Trae Robertson (2-2), a former Spike, logged seven scoreless innings for the win. Robertson yielded seven hits and a walk while striking out three batters while tossing 79 pitches, 57 of them for strikes.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.