The Bears Claw Their Way to a 5-4 Win Over the Keys

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - On a humid Saturday evening at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears clawed away a 5-4 victory against the Frederick Keys. West Virginia's pitchers shutout Frederick eight-of-nine innings while Anthony Hansen led the Bears offense with a two-run home run and three RBIs.

Black Bears' starting pitcher Brian Edgington came out firing, taking down Frederick in order with two strikeouts in the top of the first. West Virginia jumped out to an early lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of inning. Patrick Lee drove in Michael Cooper on an RBI single before Anthony Hansen struck out to end the inning.

Frederick took the lead in the second with an RBI groundout that scored Zaid Walker. After a couple miscues in the field by West Virginia, Johnny Kampes capitalized off the mistakes and blasted a three-run home run to take a 4-1 lead.

Refusing to go quietly, the Bears tied the game in the bottom of the third. Noah Lucier and Tyler Dellerman reached base and pulled off a successful double steal to get in scoring position. The next at-bat, Lee plated Lucier on an RBI groundout. With two outs on the board, Anthony Hansen launched a home run 421 feet to bring home Dellerman and even the game at four.

The Black Bears finally retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Cooper, Dellerman and Lee reached on two walks and a single, Hansen drove in Cooper on a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the night. Heading into the sixth, the Bears led 5-4.

After the big second inning by Frederick, Bears' starter Edgington composed himself on the mound and did not allow another run for the remainder of his six innings pitched.

Southpaw John Bakke replaced Edgington in the seventh. Bakke threw a hitless, scoreless inning before a leadoff double by Trenton Jamison in the eighth put the Bears in a sticky spot. But Bakke struck out the next two batters with no runs scored.

Jarrett Miller took the mound for Bakke in the ninth. Miller recorded his first save of the season without breaking a sweat to give West Virginia the win.

Keeping his streak alive, Anthony Hansen notched one hit with one run off his homer in the third. Hansen has now recorded at least one hit in the last five games, raising his average to .268. Patrick Lee got one hit with two RBI in the five-run win over Frederick.

With the win, West Virginia has a 14-4 record in the second half of the MLB Draft League season, sitting 3.5 games ahead of Trenton and 4.5 ahead of State College. The Black Bears return for the final game of the two-game series against the Keys on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.

