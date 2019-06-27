Thunder Ink Defenseman Tommy Parran for 2019-20 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have signed defenseman Tommy Parran for the 2019-20 season.

Parran, who turns 24 on August 7th, made his professional debut with the Thunder at the end of the regular season last year when he signed an amateur try-out. After recording an assist in three games, the Shaker Heights, OH native then returned to Ohio State University to complete his education.

"We are excited to have Tommy back." Alex Loh, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations said on Thursday. "He had a positive impact in the short time he was with us last season. He should be a solid defenseman for us this year."

In his time with the Buckeyes, Parran racked up 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) in 121 games and was +6 in his collegiate career. In 18-19, Parran became the first player in Ohio State hockey history to be named a top 5 finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Parran played his junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL (United States Hockey League) where he had 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 104 games and also served as an assistant captain. The 5'11, 185-pound defenseman helped lead the Phantoms to an Anderson Cup victory while the team set a USHL-record with a 17-game winning streak.

