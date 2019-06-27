Brampton to Belleville: Colin Chaulk and Frederic Lemay Promoted to the AHL

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast are proud to announce that Head Coach Colin Chaulk and Director of Hockey Operations Fred Lemay have officially accepted positions with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Chaulk will assume the role of Assistant Coach and Lemay is the club's newest Video and Analytics Coach.

Beast President and General Manager, Cary Kaplan, is extremely proud of the hockey operations staff for moving up to the American Hockey League.

"It is a bittersweet day in Brampton Beast history. Colin Chaulk has been our head coach for the majority of our team history, has led us to the playoffs twice, but most importantly has represented our team and our brand with dignity, class and professionalism."

"In the past two years he was joined by his right hand man Frederic Lemay who has represented the same leadership and character as Colin. Those two men have made Brampton a preferred ECHL destination."

The Beast have a strong affiliation with both Ottawa and Belleville. The three franchises have worked closely together to develop players and staff and position them for future career success.

"Fortunately, rather than leaving us, both Colin and Freddie's promotion takes them two hours down the road to our AHL Ottawa Senators affiliate in Belleville. They will be instrumental in building the three-tiered model and will make the appeal of our organization for talented, committed and community-oriented players stronger than ever."

Under the careful eye of Chaulk and Lemay, the Beast sent multiple players to the AHL and NHL. Their attention to detail was a key factor in player success over the past few seasons.

"We wish both Colin and Fred the best, thank them for what they contributed in Brampton, and know they will continue to help the future success of the Beast."

Before moving into coaching, Chaulk was a prolific player who skated in multiple leagues including the OHL, WPHL, ECHL, IHL, AHL, UHL, CHL and Italy-A.

Chaulk started his coaching career back in 2007-08 with the aforementioned Komets of the IHL. He spent two years with the club as a Player-Assistant before moving to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

He was an assistant coach for a couple years before accepting the head-coaching gig with the Beast in 2015-16.

The 2016-17 campaign was the most successful in Beast history and saw the club string together an impressive record of 40-24-8.

The 2018-19 campaign was Chaulk's fourth season behind the Beast bench. He led the team to a record of 36-29-5-2 for a total of 79 points and a spot in the 2018-19 Kelly Cup playoffs.

Lemay started his hockey journey in 2014 with the Hamilton Bulldogs. He interned in the Hockey Operations department. He then made the move to Statletes Inc, where he was a video analyst for the company.

The Quebec native experienced his first foray into the American Hockey League in 2015, when he was hired by the St. John's IceCaps to work in their Hockey Operations department.

While volunteering his time for the Beast playoff run in 2016-17, Lemay got his first taste of what the ECHL was all about.

His work ethic and dedication impressed and he was subsequently hired and assumed the role of Director of Hockey Operations with the club. He was instrumental in acquiring players, cutting video, booking travel and meals and much more on behalf of the Beast.

His network of contacts allowed the Beast to bring in key players, like goaltender Etienne Marcoux and forward Dan Leavens. Both would play an instrumental part in the stretch run to get the Beast into the postseason for the second time in franchise history.

The Brampton Beast and the ECHL have a proven track record of developing talented players. The organization can now boast that they are a proving and developing ground for hockey operations staff as well.

On behalf of the Beast, we'd like to wish Colin and Fred the best in this new and exciting opportunity!

