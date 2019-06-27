Worcester Railers Sign Bobby Shea for 2019-20 Season

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell officially announced today that the club has signed defenseman Bobby Shea (@Bobbyshea28) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Entering his sixth professional season, Shea has 94 points (20-74-90) and 450 penalty minutes in 211 ECHL regular season games the Reading Royals (2012-13), Toledo Walleye (2013-14), Wheeling Nailers (2014-15), South Carolina Stingrays (2015-16), and Fort Wayne Komets (2016-18). He won a Kelly Cup Championship with the Reading Royals in 2013 with Barry Almeida and contributed two goals and an assist in that 15-game playoff run.

The 5-foot-11, 195lb Harrison Township, MI native also spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs (2013-14), Hamilton Bulldogs (2014-15), Hershey Bears (2015-16), and Rochester Americans (2016-17) totaling 13 points (4-9-13) and 146 penalty minutes in 66 games.

Prior to pro hockey, the 28-year-old spent four seasons at Bowling Green State University (2009-13) where he earned Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) second team all-star. In four seasons Shea totaled 36 points (9-27-36) and 239 penalty minutes in 139 games.

"Bobby is a veteran player who is an elite defender in the ECHL," said Russell."We are very happy to add another former Kelly Cup Champion to our lineup."

Shea joins Barry Almeida and Connor Doherty as the three players currently under contract for the Railers.

