Mariners Re-Sign Rich Boyd

June 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of former University of New Hampshire defenseman Rich Boyd on Thursday. Boyd had two separate stints with the Mariners toward the end of the 2018-19 season, after finishing his college career with UNH.

Boyd, who just turned 24 in early June, is a native of Fort Myers, FL. He attended Cushing Academy (Ashburnham, MA) from 2010-2014, finishing strong with 40 points in 32 games in 13-14, and earning First Team All-New England honors.

At the University of New Hampshire, Boyd was more of a shutdown defenseman, only putting up 21 points in 145 career games in a five season span. In 2017-18, he was named the "Most Improved Player" on the Wildcats. In his senior season of 2018-19, he was third on the team in shot blocks, with 33, and tops on the team in +/- rating at a +4.

Boyd initially signed with the Mariners on March 23rd, and made his debut one week later on March 30th at Adirondack. He was released by the Mariners the following day, but signed another deal on April 7th to appear in the final game of the regular season against the Newfoundland Growlers. Boyd had no points in either game, with two shots and two penalty minutes.

"Being in Maine at the end of the season was a great experience and gave me a great idea of what the pace of the league was like," Boyd said. "I'm excited to get back for the 19-20 season and am looking forward to a great season from the team."

The Mariners 2019-20 roster is up to eight players (five forwards, three defensemen), with Sunday marking the qualifying offer deadline. Teams are permitted to issue qualifying offers to up to eight players to retain their rights beyond the start of the free agency period, which is July 1st.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

