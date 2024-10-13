Thunder Earns 3-2 Win on Saturday Night in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Wichita fought back from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three-unanswered to claim a 3-2 victory on Saturday night against Tulsa in a preseason tilt at WeStreet Ice Center.

All-time, the Thunder improved to 9-7-3 against the Oilers in preseason action. The win is just the fourth all-time on the road in preseason play.

Tulsa scored twice in less than a five-minute span as Josh Nelson and Sean Olson connected in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Thunder found the net three times to take their first lead of the evening. Dillon Boucher scored at 8:48 with assists to Nico Somerville and Nolan Kneen.

T.J. Lloyd tied the contest at 11:41 with helpers to Parker Saretsky and Somerville.

Aidan Litke tallied the eventual game-winner at 13:56 on the power play. Peter Bates and Shane Kuzmeski collected the assists.

In his first action in a Thunder uniform, Aaron Dell stopped 15 of 17 in 29:36. Gabriel Carriere came on in relief, stopping all 14 shots he faced.

Wichita was 1-for-4 on the power play. Tulsa went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

