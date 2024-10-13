Oilers Announce Roster Moves

October 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Sunday forwards Vitali Mikhailov and Trent Grimshaw, defensemen Mick Heneghan and Chase Spencer and goaltender Troy Kobryn have been released from their try-out contracts.

Mikhailov, Grimshaw, Heneghan and Spencer all played in Friday's preseason contest at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, while Kobryn played the second half of Saturday's preseason game at WeStreet Ice Center.

Kobryn and Spencer are both signed to the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.

An updated list of players can be found below.

Forwards (17): Tyler Poulsen, Alec Butcher, Solag Bakich, Justin Michaelian, Josh Nelson, Jamie Rome, Michael Farren, Austin Albrecht, Paxton Leroux (PTO), Sean Olson, Ruslan Gazizov (SD), Conner Roulette, Jaxsen Wiebe (ANA), Sasha Pastujov (ANA), Kolby Johnson (ATO), Carter Popoff, Daneel Lategan

Defenseman (8) : Kylor Wall, Duggie Lagrone, Jack Clement, Anthony Costantini (SD), Mike McKee, Trevor Thurston, Andrew Lucas (SD), Olivier Dame-Malka

Goaltenders (3) : Vyacheslav Buteyets (ANA), Talyn Boyko (NYR), Luke Lush

ECHL teams are permitted to roster 21 players for the first 30 days of the regular season. After 30 days, the ECHL roster limit size is trimmed to 20. Players on reserve or injured reserve don't count toward the roster limit.

The Oilers open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. The Rush return for a second game on the week Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m.

