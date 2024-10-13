ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Adirondack's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #12, Adirondack at Reading, on Oct. 12.

Skeoch is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 17:44 of the first period.

Skeoch will miss Adirondack's game at Norfolk on Oct. 18.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

