ECHL Transactions - October 13

October 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 13, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Matt Clark, D

Bradley Jenion, D

Bloomington:

Mike Gelatt, F

Josh Martin, D

Fort Wayne:

Nick Parody, D

Nicco Camazzola, D

Francis Boisvert, G

Kalamazoo:

Brent Moran, G

Chays Ruddy, D

Reading:

Shawn Kennedy, F

Cameron Cook, F

C.J. Valerian, D

John MacDonald, D

South Carolina:

Jake Vaughan, F

Tulsa:

Vitali Mikhailov, F

Trent Grimshaw, F

Mick Heneghan, D

Chase Spencer, D

Troy Kobryn, G

Wheeling:

Jianing Guo, F

Alex Laplante, F

Kristian Hufsky, G

Worcester:

Nick Pennucci, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Brendan Pepe, D

Matthew Philip, F

Jacob Durham, F

Fort Wayne:

Mitch Andres, D

Kalamazoo:

Chad Veltri, G

Worcester:

Matthew Barnaby, F

Joey Cipollone, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Braeden Tuck, F (from Norfolk)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Filip Forsmark, F acquired from Wheeling

Florida:

Add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis 10/12

Fort Wayne:

Delete Randy Hernandez, F traded to Orlando

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled from Wheeling to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Cole Crowder, F signed contract

