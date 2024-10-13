ECHL Transactions - October 13
October 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 13, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Matt Clark, D
Bradley Jenion, D
Bloomington:
Mike Gelatt, F
Josh Martin, D
Fort Wayne:
Nick Parody, D
Nicco Camazzola, D
Francis Boisvert, G
Kalamazoo:
Brent Moran, G
Chays Ruddy, D
Reading:
Shawn Kennedy, F
Cameron Cook, F
C.J. Valerian, D
John MacDonald, D
South Carolina:
Jake Vaughan, F
Tulsa:
Vitali Mikhailov, F
Trent Grimshaw, F
Mick Heneghan, D
Chase Spencer, D
Troy Kobryn, G
Wheeling:
Jianing Guo, F
Alex Laplante, F
Kristian Hufsky, G
Worcester:
Nick Pennucci, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Brendan Pepe, D
Matthew Philip, F
Jacob Durham, F
Fort Wayne:
Mitch Andres, D
Kalamazoo:
Chad Veltri, G
Worcester:
Matthew Barnaby, F
Joey Cipollone, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Braeden Tuck, F (from Norfolk)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Filip Forsmark, F acquired from Wheeling
Florida:
Add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis 10/12
Fort Wayne:
Delete Randy Hernandez, F traded to Orlando
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled from Wheeling to Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Cole Crowder, F signed contract
