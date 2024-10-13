Ghost Pirates Sail To 5-1 Win Over Icemen In Preseason Finale

October 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ross Armour and Reece Vitelli each finished with a goal and an assist to help guide the Svannah Ghost Pirates to a 5-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in the preseason finale at Community First Igloo Saturday evening.

Kelti Jeri-Leon opened the scoring when he gained a step on a Jacksonville defender and carved a backhanded shot past Icemen netminder Tyler Roy for the tally.

Savannah made it 2-0 in the final minute of the first period as Armour netted his goal following a fortuitous bounce that led to an Icemen turnover down low and a wide-open Armour in front who buried the puck into the open net.

The Ghost Pirates continued to Haunt the Icemen in the middle frame, netting goals from Kyle Jeffers and Ben Steeves.

Savannah extended its lead at 6:42 of the third period to 5-0 on Reece Vitelli's tally.

The Icemen spoiled a shutout bid by Savannah goaltender Keith Kinkaid when rookie forward Brody Crane scored to place Jacksonville on the board. Despite the late goal, Savannah would claim the game by a 5-1 count.

The former NHL netminder Kinkaid stopped 27 of 28 shots en route to the win, while Icemen goaltender Tyler Roy allowed three goals on 20 shots and Justen Close surrendered two goals on 20 shots faced.

The Icemen will open up their regular season at home on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.